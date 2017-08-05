Modesto Sikh Community Marks 5 Years since Wisconsin Temple Mass Shooting

MODESTO — It’s been five years since a gunman opened fire in a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, killing six people and injuring several others.

To honor those who were murdered, volunteers with the Sikh Coalition in Modesto painted a Habitat for Humanity House through their religious concept known as Seva – selfless community service.

Modesto is one of 20 cities taking part of the nationwide event.

Sikh volunteers painted a home in Modesto today. A way of honoring the 6 gunned down in a Sikh temple back on Aug 5, 2012 in Oak Creek, WI pic.twitter.com/ff2dFsnmGG — Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) August 5, 2017

This is the second time Sikh volunteers have visited this particular neighborhood. Just two years ago, they helped build the frame of the house they painted today.

Through Saturday morning’s community service, volunteers are hoping to break down any misconceptions the public may have against Sikhs and shed light on hate crimes that have been committed against their community.