Missing Sacramento Boy Found Safe Near William Land Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Crews have found a 3-year-old boy who went missing in William Land Park.

Marcus Meja wandered away from a family barbecue near the pond closest to 15th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Sacramento Police Department posted an update at 12:05 a.m. Sunday saying he had been found on 13th Avenue in some bushes and was reunited with his family.

A dive and rescue team looked in the water for Marcus while the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department helicopter scanned the area. Officials were also looking through neighborhoods surrounding the park.

Before Marcus was found, crews had suspended their search in the water for the night to allow the park to begin draining the pond.

Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40.com for more updates on this story.