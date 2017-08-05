Sonoma Man Calls 911 to Report Deadly Fight with His Wife

SONOMA — Deputies were called to a Boyes Hot Springs home Friday night by a man who had gotten into a fight with his wife, leading to her death.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Rothschild, 72, on suspicion of murdering his wife Juanita, 67.

Around 11:40 p.m. Rothschild called 911 to tell deputies to come to his Amherst Circle home. He notified them that the had been fighting with his wife and she had died.

When personnel arrived at their home they found Juanita Rothschild “severely beaten” and unconscious on their living room couch. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the residence.

No weapons were found and the sheriff’s office could not report the incidents leading up to Juanita Rothschild’s death.

The 72-year-old has been booked into the Sonoma County jail, where he is being held without bail.