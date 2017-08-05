Trump Defends His Working Vacation

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is hard at work while he takes a break from Washington.

On Twitter Saturday, Trump said: “Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation – meetings and calls!”

Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation – meetings and calls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2017

Trump arrived at his private golf club in New Jersey on Friday for a 17-day stay. He held no public events Saturday and little information was available about how he spent the day. Aides did not answer questions about whether he played golf.

Presidents have a long tradition of leaving Washington during the summer. But there is also a practical explanation. Everyone working in the White House West Wing had to relocate so the government could replace a 27-year-old heating and cooling system.