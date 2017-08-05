Woodland Woman Arrested after Crash with Motorcyclist

WOODLAND — A woman was booked into jail on felony hit and run charges after she fled the scene of a crash Friday evening, police said.

According to Woodland Police, the woman was driving a pickup truck turned in front of a motorcyclist on Court and East Street shortly after 6 p.m.

The motorcyclist was injured after running into the side of the truck.

Investigators say the woman, later identified as 45-year-old Lucia Camarena, left the scene of the crash. A witness followed Camarena to a home on College Street, according to police.

Officers arrested Camarena at the home, and she was booked into jail.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he is said to be stable.