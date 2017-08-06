Bomb Scare Closes Stretch of Watt Avenue for Nearly 3 Hours

NORTH HIGHLANDS — An apparent bomb threat forced the closure of a portion of Watt Avenue for nearly three hours Sunday before officers could deem the device safe.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department received a call just after 8 a.m. regarding a suspicious item left on the footbridge near Watt Avenue and Airbase Drive.

Southbound and northbound traffic along Watt Avenue between Roseville Road and Peacekeeper Way was diverted as the item was investigated.

According to Tony Turnbull with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department, the suspicious item turned out to be a “hoax device.”

The road reopened around 10:52 a.m.

The sheriff’s department has not reported any information regarding possible suspects.