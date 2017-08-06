Driver Flees Fatal Crash on I-5; Police Search for Car’s Owner

SACRAMENTO — Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a fatal collision along Interstate 5.

A 68-year-old man was killed and his two passengers, Robert Larocca,76, and Severo Ramirez, 60, were injured around 4:38 a.m. Sunday.

The 68-year-old was driving northbound on I-5, south of Hood Franklin Road, as a Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class sped behind him.

When the driver in the Mercedes tried to pass the man’s Volvo V70 on the right, the Volvo hit the car and began to roll across the highway.

The 68-year-old’s car flipped over across the center median and all lanes of the opposite side of the freeway before landing on its roof.

The driver of the Mercedes fled when the car came to a stop.

CHP reports the 68-year-old man died in the collision. Larocca and Ramirez were transported to Kaiser South Hospital for minor and major injuries.

Officials blocked off all lanes of southbound I-5 for over two hours to conduct their investigation.

They are now looking for the driver as well as the owner of the Mercedes, Tenley Johnson. Johnson is a black woman who lives in San Leandro and has been known to reside in Vallejo. If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Sacramento Communications Center.