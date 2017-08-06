Evacuation Orders Lifted for Fire Burning in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY — A fire in the Chilcoot area of Plumas County prompted evacuation orders on Sunday night.

Chilcoot south of Highway 70 was under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. Chilcoot north of Highwat 70 and the community of Vinton were under voluntary evacuation. All evacuation orders were lifted around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire burned about 200 acres.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at the Vinton Grange Hall.

No other details were immediately available.

CAL FIRE is assisting the Tahoe National Forest with a fire off Chilcoot Ave, Chilcoot (Plumas County). #ChilcootFire pic.twitter.com/rhCOkc8USd — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 7, 2017

