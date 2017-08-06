Solo Motorcycle Crash Kills 2 People on State Route 244

SACRAMENTO — Two people died Sunday after they were thrown from a motorcycle along state Route 244.

A man and his female passenger were traveling eastbound on state Route 244 around 2:01 a.m. when they sped through the intersection of Auburn Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The two quickly came upon a hospital parking lot where the roadway dead ends and the driver tried to stop, locking up his brakes. The motorcycle skidded into a tree and the man and woman were thrown from their seats.

Hospital staff and officers tried to save the man and woman but both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal incident.