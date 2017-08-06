Suspect Stabs 2 Men in Grass Valley Home

GRASS VALLEY — A suspect was arrested Sunday after he stabbed two men in a home in Grass Valley.

Eugene Maravel, 69, was taken into custody just blocks away from the home on North School Street.

The Grass Valley Police Department reports Maravel stabbed one of the men in the stomach and the other in the back with a knife.

Apparently the 69-year-old became disgruntled with the men, whom he knew, because they had something belonging to him.

Both victims were flown to a trauma center. Their status and identities are unknown.

The police department says Maravel will be booked on suspicion of attempted murder once he is treated for a hand injury.