Teens Lead Police on Chase After Carjacking Sacramento Woman at Gunpoint

ELK GROVE — Teenagers led police officers on a chase through Elk Grove Sunday in a car they stole at gunpoint.

Tony Turnbull with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reports a Sacramento woman was carjacked at gunpoint around 10:30 a.m. by three boys in their mid-teens near Vintage Park Drive and Waterman Road.

The teenagers then drove the car to an area near Highway 99 and Grant Line Road, where officers found them around 12:45 p.m.

Officers chased the stolen vehicle until it crashed near Elk Grove Florin and Calvine roads.

All three suspects ran from the car, but were detained after officers set up a perimeter in the area.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Turnbull has not reported the exact ages or identities of the teenagers or the victim.