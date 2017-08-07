Academic Accused in Chicago Killing Due in California Court

PLEASANTON (AP) — A Northwestern University microbiologist suspected in the stabbing death of a 26-year-old Chicago man is due in a California courtroom.

Wyndham Lathem and Oxford University financial officer, Andrew Warren, were sought in a cross-country chase on first-degree murder charges in the death of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau. His body was found July 27 in an apartment near downtown Chicago.

Arraignment: Wyndham Lathem will be arraigned tomorrow 8/8 at 9AM East County Hall Of Justice, Dublin, CA. pic.twitter.com/dWSSqJejcl — Alameda Co. Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) August 7, 2017

Lathem and Warren were fugitives for more than a week before separately turning themselves in to California authorities. They have yet to be charged.

The 42-year-old Lathem is being held without bail in Alameda County. His court appearance has been changed to Monday in the city of Dublin.

Attorney Barry Sheppard says he expects Lathem to waive extradition. He also urged the public to wait until all the facts are released before making judgments.