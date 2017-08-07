Bakersfield Man Charged After Threats Made to Blow Up 2 Indiana Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 26-year-old man from Bakersfield, California, has been charged with making online threats to blow up two Indiana high schools.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Indianapolis says Monday that Buster Hernandez also is accused of making cyber threats to juvenile females and producing child pornography.

Hernandez appeared Friday in a California courtroom and is expected to be transported to Indianapolis to face charges.

Authorities say a Plainfield, Indiana girl was threatened via Facebook in December 2015 after she refused to send sexually explicit photos of herself over the internet. The threats prompted the Dec. 19, 2015, closings of Plainfield and Danville high schools and a shopping center.

Earlier that week, threatening emails were sent to other school districts across the country. Schools in Los Angeles were closed for a day.