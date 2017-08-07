Chemical Plant Fire Causes More Than $2M in Damage

REEDLEY (AP) — The Gar Tootelian agricultural chemical plant in Reedley caught fire, causing more than an estimated $2 million in damage and sending up a plume of smoke that was visible across a wide area.

The Fresno Bee reports more than 100 firefighters responded Sunday to the four-alarm blaze that, authorities say, burned about 25 percent of the 16,000 square-foot (1,486 sq. meters) complex.

Fresno County Cal Fire Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer says some workers were at the plant when the fire broke out, but no one was injured.

Fire officials are unsure of the cause of the blaze.