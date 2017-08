Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maru's Kitchen will be bringing their beef empanadas to the 16th annual Festival de la Isla in Vacaville.

The family-owned business stuffs their beef empanadas with cheese, sweet plantains and a surprise olive.

Northern California's largest salsa music and dance festival will be held August 19 at Pena Adobe Park. Visit the site to purchase tickets in advance.