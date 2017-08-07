Fire Crews Recover Man’s Body from American River Near Discovery Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Crews pulled the body of a man from the American River near Discovery Park on Monday afternoon.

Union Pacific crews who were working on the railroad bridge near the Business 80 overcrossing called the fire department when they saw what they thought was a body in the water.

Fire crews arrived and confirmed that it was a man's body. The man has not been identified, however, a fisherman went missing in the area on Thursday, and family members believe the body could be his.

