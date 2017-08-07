Make-A-Wish Foundation: Walk for Wishes August 19th!

Now you have a chance to help grant a wish. Join FOX40 and Ty Steele for the Make-A-Wish® Walk for Wishes on Saturday August nineteenth at the state capital.

Bring your family, put a team together and get some donations! Then put on your walking shoes and join us for the Walk for Wishes 5K walk, or take the 1 mile short cut, either way, you will help grant some special wishes for some special kids. Registration is free and all are encouraged to fund-raise!

Walk For Wishes is a nationwide Make-A-Wish® fundraiser that celebrates the more than 270,000 wishes that have already been granted, while raising funds for future wishes. It’s a family-friendly event powered by wish families, volunteers, donors and friends.

By participating in one of the many walks held throughout the country, you can help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to children in your community who are battling life-threatening medical conditions.

So join us Saturday, August 19th and help us share the power of a wish.

For more information or to register for the Walk for Wishes CLICK HERE