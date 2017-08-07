Modesto Man Accused of Stealing Mail from Dozens of People

MODESTO — A Modesto man accused of breaking into multiple community mailboxes was arrested following a traffic stop on Friday.

Officers stopped 25-year-old Matthew Boone early Friday morning and found he had a warrant out for his arrest. During a search of Boone’s vehicle, police say they found burglary tools, multiple pieces of stolen mail, and methamphetamine.

A search warrant for Boone’s home was issued, where additional stolen mail and approximately 40 stolen credit cards were discovered, along with property belonging to the United States Postal Service, police said.

Detectives think Boone is responsible for several community mailbox break-ins throughout northeast Modesto.

Boone was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of identity theft, mail theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. He had previously been arrested for similar offenses, but was out on bail.

Boone was also arrested for an unrelated identity theft warrant.

If you are a victim of mail theft, you can file a report by calling (209) 572-9573.