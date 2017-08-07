New Placerville Restaurant Off to Rough Start with Burglary, Vandalism in First Week

PLACERVILLE — The Little Italian Place in Placerville on Pleasant Valley Road has only been open for two weeks, but it has had a rocky start.

Owner Michael McDermott says last Tuesday a man was caught on surveillance cameras breaking through the steel door and swiping the cash register full of cash and their computer system.

As they were recovering from that loss, McDermott says they were vandalized two days later.

A man is caught on surveillance video getting out of a car and punching and kicking huge decorative wine barrels.

McDermott says he does not think the incidents are related.

The two incidents set the family-owned business back about $3,000. In response the restaurant is getting more surveillance cameras.

The business filed reports with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and turned over the surveillance video.

“They’re messing with the wrong guy,” McDermott said.

He adds that if either man wants to apologize, he will accept an apology.