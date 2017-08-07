Obsidian Butterfly and Sacred Fire Dancers to Celebrate Festival’s 10th Anniversary

Posted 11:58 AM, August 7, 2017, by and

The Obsidian Butterfly and Sacred Fire Dance Company will be celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the Fire Spectacular Thursday at the William A. Carroll Amphitheatre.

The Fire Spectacular will feature several performances from local troops throughout the evening  as well as workshops from 3 to 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the Land Park event visit their page on Brown Paper Tickets.