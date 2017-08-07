Sacramento’s Rubicon Brewing Company Closing after 30 Years

SACRAMENTO — After 30 years, Rubicon Brewing Company in Sacramento is closing.

Brewery owner Glynn Phillips posted a statement to Facebook Monday afternoon.

“For nearly 30 years, you all have been part of the Rubicon family, an amazing, dedicated group of beer-lovers who made our pub a home away from home,” Phillips’ statement read.

Rubicon’s midtown brewpub will be stop serving food on Wednesday, and pour beer until the end of the month (or until it runs out, as Phillips noted).

The tasting room in Rubicon’s West Sacramento production facility will be open August 17 and 18 before closing permanently.

Phillips’ statement hinted that more information about the brewery’s closure will be revealed later in the week.

Rubicon brewed a number of different styles of beer, but was most well known outside of Sacramento for its memorably-named pale ale Monkey Knife Fight. Many credit the brewery with being an important piece of Sacramento’s growing craft beer community.