Smoke on the Water: Incline Village Pot Dispensary Draws Thousands

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nevada -- The NuLeaf marijuana dispensary, the only recreational dispensary in the Lake Tahoe area, opened its doors to recreational users on Saturday.

It its first 48 hours, store manager Lindsey Anderson says 2,000 customers have passed through.

"It's awesome. (I can) go on the lake and get stoned. It's perfect," Jon Avara, visiting from Houston, told FOX40.

The tourist aspect is expected to generate big business at the dispensary.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Nevada on July 1. NuLeaf switched from a medicinal dispensary to a recreational one after waiting five weeks for clearance from Washoe County, Nevada.

NuLeaf will likely face competition near by but across the boarder when recreational sales are legal in California starting in January of 2018