Stanislaus County Deputy Shoots Suspect During Struggle

KNIGHTS FERRY — A Stanislaus County deputy shot a suspect Sunday as the two scuffled in Knights Ferry.

The deputy, who has not been named by the sheriff’s department, approached two men in a car around 11:25 p.m. on Sonora Road, near Shuper Road.

With the 35-year-old driver detained in his patrol car, the deputy began speaking with the passenger, who quickly ran away down the road.

When the Stanislaus County deputy caught up to the 28-year-old they began fighting. Amid the struggle, the deputy shot at the suspect, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The 28-year-old suspect sustained an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds and was transported to an emergency room. The man is alive but his condition has not been reported.

The deputy sustained minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Three investigations have been launched between the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.

The incidents leading up to the deputy’s interactions with the driver and passenger have not been reported by officials.

