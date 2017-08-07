Stockton Family Left Reeling after Horrific Highway 12 Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Stockton family is reeling after a woman was killed and two of her children were hospitalized Wednesday in a crash Wednesday along Highway 12 near Fairfield.

Lydellericia King's parents say she was a creative and artistic soul, and a devoted mother.

"She was the type of mother like a bear to their cubs," Patricia King, Lydellericia's mother, told FOX40.

Her parents say she would call them every night. So when they didn't hear from their daughter, they knew something was wrong.

"It takes a long time for reality for kind of set in and it's been kinda rough," Lydell King said.

Thursday morning, a sheriff's deputy knocked on their door and told them Lydellericia had died. They sat in disbelief.

"I told him he had the wrong house," Patricia said.

Not only did the crash kill Lydellericia, it left two of her five kids -- 7-year-old Jada and 3-year-old Moses -- fighting for their lives in the hospital.

CHP officers in Solano County say witnesses claimed Lydellericia was driving recklessly and made an unsafe turn, causing her van to roll several times.

Investigators say no one in the van was wearing a seat belt and everyone was thrown from the van.

But Patricia insists her daughter was a safe driver.

"She can handle a car," she said. "That's why it's so puzzling."

Now, the Kings' hope is that their grandchildren make a full recovery. Jada, who still hasn't woken up yet, turned 8 on Monday.

The family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset funeral expenses.