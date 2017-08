STOCKTON — Stockton police are investigating a homicide on Parrish Court near Parrish Lane.

SPD is investigating a homicide in the 2500 blk of Parrish Court. Male shot & pronounced deceased at the scene. pic.twitter.com/DLkTEhFUZz — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) August 8, 2017

About 6:30 p.m., officers were called out for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 30s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No motive or suspect information was immediately available.

