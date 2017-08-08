Black Lives Matter Sacramento Posts Letter from Sheriff Scott Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A war of words is heating up between Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones and Black Lives Matter Sacramento.

That organization sent a letter to the sheriff demanding access to some records of deputy use of force, and decrying his department for "atrocities and a pattern of violence when engaging black community members."

What Black Lives Matter Sacramento say they got back wasn't the records they requested. Instead, they've posted on their website a letter that appears to be signed by Sheriff Jones, directed to the group's leader Tanya Faison.

In it Jones says “In my opinion, there are far more responsible, effective voices for the African American community here in Sacramento than you, Ms. Faison."

Jones goes on to say he believes there is nothing law enforcement can do that would ever meet with Faison's approval.

Black Lives Matter has now planned a press conference for Thursday, where it is expected they will criticize Jones for singling out their leadership.

When asked for comment, a sheriff's department spokesman said Sheriff Jones is currently out of town.