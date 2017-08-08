Calaveras County Auditor Accuses Sheriff of Misspending Thousands Collected from Marijuana Grower Permit Fees

CALAVERAS COUNTY — The Calaveras County Auditor Rebecca Callen released a public notice after she found that more than $900,000 of the county’s money had been misused.

The money came from marijuana grower permit fees, which have so far totaled in the millions. The money is specifically earmarked for cannabis-related use.

Callen believes the money should not be used for things like law enforcement raids.

Sheriff Rick DiBasilio vehemently denies that any money was misspent. He says investigating, and sometimes raiding, illegal marijuana grows is all considered cannabis related business, and therefore funds from permits can be used to support those efforts.

“There was no mismanagement of any funds. We had a meeting, a closed session meeting and I can’t talk about it because it’s a closed session meeting and it’ll come up to light at the next board meeting,” DiBasilio said. “She made a comment, she has her reasons for making that comment I guess. It’ll all come out.”

Calaveras County is about to come into a lot more money because of marijuana, legalized for recreational use statewide by voters in November 2016. The county will benefit from two sources primarily — Measure C tax money and grower permit fees.

Already, $3.7 million has been collected from grower permits. The county has approved 148 permits to grow medical marijuana, denied 155 and have yet to process 393. Approved operations will be able to grow marijuana for recreational use once the law goes into effect Jan. 1.

The bigger money maker is Measure C tax money, which is expected to bring in $11 million annually, according to the sheriff. Measure C taxes all marijuana growers $2 per square foot for outdoor grows and $5 per square foot for indoor grows.

In its first year of implementation, the county had collected $6.7 million by June. It will collect more in December.

These numbers are significant, considering Calaveras County is working with a total approved budget of $65,702,908.