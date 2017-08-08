Ceres Police Department Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Man Wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Robbery

CERES — The Ceres Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

On July 29, police were called out to the Home Depot on Hatch Road for a reported theft. Police say the suspect walked into the store and took a Milwaukee M18 drill hammer kit from a store display. The man had a magnetic key in his pocket that he used to remove a security device from the drill.

A member of the Home Deport loss prevention team told the suspect to drop the drill. The suspect hit the loss prevention member with the drill and ran from the store.

The suspect got into a 2003 red Ford Focus. He is described as a white man in his late 30s. He was seen wearing a black hat, black tank top and dark tan shorts. He has tattoos on his chest and arms.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, suspect vehicle or the suspect’s identity please call Bryan Ferreira at (209) 538-5616.