City of Sacramento: Add Lemon to ‘Earthy’ Tasting Water

SACRAMENTO — The City of Sacramento is reminding residents that tap water is safe to drink, despite a reported “earthy or musty” taste.

Officials say in a post on the city’s blog that the strange taste happens every summer because of naturally occurring bacteria in the Sacramento and American rivers. Water treatment centers remove the bacteria, but the odd taste is left behind.

“This happens almost every year during the summer because of a combination of factors including high temperatures, lower water levels and the presence of key nutrients. As the temperatures start to cool the taste and odor will disappear,” city officials wrote.

The same post suggests chilling or adding lemon to unpleasant-tasting water.