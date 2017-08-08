Crews Investigating House Fire at Unfinished Housing Development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

El Dorado Hills -- Fire crews in El Dorado Hills are investigating to determine what may have caused an unfinished home to catch fire.

The fire started around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on Aristotle Drive at a home in the new residential development The Oaks.

The home was 50-60 percent complete with all walls and wiring in place. However, the roof was not complete which gave crews a hard time while trying to put the fire out.

No one was inside the home and no crews were injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but investigators are thinking it could've been started by a transient, construction equipment or a wiring malfunction.