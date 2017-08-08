Local Marine Dies Suddenly in Washington, D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- "We are all obviously really proud of him, but at the same time, it's nerve-wracking knowing he's so far away."

Lance Corporal Lenin Priego Zurita died suddenly July 30 while deployed at the Pentagon. He was found unconscious in his barracks and could not be revived. The determined 20-year-old Marine who served our country was still just a kid.

And he has loved like a brother by countless kids in Tracy.

"They were running tests on him, but it all showed that he was good," said friend Leonel Serrano.

Zurita's close friends say he started having seizures back in March and that doctors were monitoring him to find out why.

His mother was in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night for his military ceremony and is still awaiting the results of an autopsy.

"I don't know if we'll ever know, but we're just really proud of him," said Janet Walton with Military Moms of Tracy.

Walton and Susan Goulding didn't know Zurita personally, but since their sons are in the military too, they know how much it means to have their community honor another family's sacrifices.

"We would love to get as many people in the community as we can to line the motorcade route to show their respects," Goulding said.

The organization Military Moms of Tracy is coordinating a show of support for Zurita on Thursday at 2 p.m. As his family and men and women in uniform escort his hearse back home, they're asking anyone who can to line the route from 11th Street to Corral Hollow and then to Schulte Road where they will arrive at Fry Memorial Chapel.

Zurita will receive full military honors at his ceremony Monday at Veterans Park in Tracy.

"He was always the one to be like, 'I got you with this. Whatever you need, I'm here for you,'" Serrano said.

And they'd like it if you could be there for him too.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Zurita's family.