Meet Shadow and Nacho!

Meet the dynamic duo of Shadow and Nacho! Shadow is a Cocker Spaniel and Nacho is a Chihuahua. They are each others best friend and inseparable. Shadow has been blinded by cataracts and Nacho is literally his eyes to the world. They adore each other! Shadow feels safest when he's with his "brother" Nacho. This is why they need to be adopted together. Shadow is calm and friendly and loves to roll in the grass, while Nacho is the real cuddler of the two. They like to hang out and sleep with each other too. They also walk side by side on their walks. They would thrive in a home with older kids or adults only that will be respectful of Shadow's disability. They also lived with a cat and did just fine. Because they need to be adopted as a pair, their adoption fee total is $150, instead of the normal $200. If you are 65 years old or over, we will waive the adoption fee for these little guys.Sacramento SPCA6201 Florin Perkins RoadSacramento, CA, 95828(916) 383- PETS