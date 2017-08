Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Downtown Sacramento just got a little bit sweeter! Last week, Downtown Sacramento Foundation announced Milk House Shakes as the winner of the 2017 Calling All Dreamers competition. Owner Kelly Boyles' milkshake shop will offer a fresh twist on a classic treat with shakes named after U.S. Presidents. Join us welcoming her and stay tuned for updates on her 2018 opening.

