Modesto Church Cleaning Up After Man Lights Several Fires, Setting off Sprinklers

MODESTO -- The Christ Unity Baptist Church is scrambling to recover from fire and flood damage after a sometimes caretaker allegedly set seven fires in the church, setting off the fire sprinkler system.

Theodore Garcia, 57, was arrested after a standoff with SWAT officers that kept firefighters from fighting the flames.

The church has numerous programs for the poor and people who use drugs. Garcia was a client who helped do chores for the church. He reportedly broke into the building late Monday night, which led to a two-hour encounter with police.

Pastor Nathaniel Green said he didn't know what set Garcia off and said there are risks in trying to help at-risk populations.

Green said the church is struggling to handle the high insurance deductible for repairs to the now-flooded church so they can resume programs for the congregation and the clients they serve.

The amount of damage to its clothes closet and food locker has not yet been determined.