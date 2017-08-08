Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join us at the Nevada County Fair, August 9th - 13th, at the beautiful tree-covered Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley. Activities include on-going musical entertainment, carnival rides and games, barns full of livestock, thousands of community exhibits, gold panning, arena events, and food contests. As always, Treat Street will be serving an array of fabulous food. Discounted tickets go on sale through August 8th. Visit NevadaCountyFair.com for more information.

More info:

Nevada County Fair

August 9th - 13th

10am - 11pm daily

11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley

(530) 273-6217

NevadaCountyFair.com