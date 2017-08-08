Join us at the Nevada County Fair, August 9th - 13th, at the beautiful tree-covered Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley. Activities include on-going musical entertainment, carnival rides and games, barns full of livestock, thousands of community exhibits, gold panning, arena events, and food contests. As always, Treat Street will be serving an array of fabulous food. Discounted tickets go on sale through August 8th. Visit NevadaCountyFair.com for more information.
More info:
Nevada County Fair
August 9th - 13th
10am - 11pm daily
11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley
(530) 273-6217
NevadaCountyFair.com