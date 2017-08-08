New Health Clinic Breaks Ground in Underserved North Sacramento Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Business leaders broke ground Tuesday for a new health clinic in an underserved community near Del Paso Heights.

Jerry Bliatout, CEO of the Health & Life Organization (HALO), grew up in the area.

"This is our community," he said Tuesday morning.

The new HALO clinic is the first to be built from the ground up on El Camino Avenue near Del Paso Boulevard. Once it opens, people in the neighborhood will have access to medical and dental care they otherwise can't afford.

"Our promise is to provide access to medical care for the community, medical basically for the underinsured or the uninsured that live around here," Bliatout said.

U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, believes the clinic will not only improve the neighborhood by providing jobs and healthcare but it will also provide a facelift for the abandoned lot it's being built upon.

"That's really what it's really all about," Matsui said. "Health for everyone here."

The clinic is scheduled to open sometime in 2018.