Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Semi Truck on Florin Perkins Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday authorities received a call regarding an accident in South Sacramento.

A semi truck hit a pedestrian in the industrial area of Florin Perkins Road. The pedestrian has died.

Police say the semi-truck driver is cooperating and it appears to be an accident. The driver shows no signs of impairment.

It is not clear if the pedestrian was in the middle of the roadway at the time of the collision.

Police are shutting down Florin Perkins Road from 23rd Avenue to Fruitridge Road as they continue to investigate.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.