Celebrate your love for nachos with over 40 different nacho recipes at the Sactown Nachos Festival!

More info:

Sactown Nachos Festival

August 26th

2pm-6:30pm

Cesar Chavez Park

910 I St. Sacramento, CA 95814

$10 presale, $15 at the door

916-5056638

SactownNachos.com