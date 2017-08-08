Mae is in the kitchen with dietitian Karina Knight as she explains what foods will keep you hydrated and keep your electrolytes up in extreme heat.
Staying Hydrated This Summer with Super Foods
-
Hydrate Properly with Rescue Sports Water
-
Know the Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke
-
Health Matters: Summer Safety Tips
-
Upcoming Heat Wave has People Finding Ways to Beat the Heat
-
Monday Will Be the Hottest Day of the Year So Far
-
-
Early May Heat Hits Hard in Central Valley
-
Kids Matter: Keeping Kids Cool and Hydrated During Summer
-
Heat Turns Deadly for Some Sacramento Dogs
-
Stockton Volunteers Try to Make Connection with Homeless
-
Jimmy Carter Taken for Observation After Suffering From Dehydration
-
-
Dr. Jyl: Fourth of July Pet Safety
-
‘Bear Tracker’ Helps Keep Humans, Bears Safe in Yosemite
-
Crews Battle Two-Alarm Fire at Old Train Station in Stockton