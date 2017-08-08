Stockton Kids Club Scaled Back after Silva Arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Kids Club has had to greatly scale back operations since its former director, and former city mayor, Anthony Silva was arrested last year.

The building sat dark and quiet early Tuesday. It's now only open for basketball on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and to rent out for private parties.

"So they’ve pretty much crippled the club in terms of running the club," Kids Club attorney Doug Srulowitz said.

Operations scaled back after Silva was arrested and accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization. FOX40 was there the day investigators took boxes of evidence from the club.

“The District Attorney's Office confiscated all the computers and all the books,” Srulowitz said.

Srulowitz said after the DA's investigators confiscated evidence, state officials came and found the organization did not have the proper daycare licensing.

“And so they’re working on getting daycare licensing which they didn’t have before now as the Stockton Kids Club,” he told FOX40.

Srulowitz said the organization is now waiting for their computers to be returned so they can get back to serving Stockton's families. He said the last time he spoke to the DA's office was two weeks ago.