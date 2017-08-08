Video Shows Pink Dolphin Swimming in Louisiana Channel

CAMERON PARISH, La. — A woman captured stunning video of a pink dolphin swimming in a Louisiana channel over the weekend.

The video was taken by Bridget Boudreaux Saturday afternoon in Cameron Parish, KHOU reports. She was on a boat with her husband when she spotted the dolphin, fittingly named “pinky,” jump several feet away from the vessel.

“I about fell out the boat,” Boudreaux said about the encounter. “I was like wow that’s not a regular dolphin, that’s a pink dolphin.”

Boudreaux said she actually saw two pink dolphins swimming together but one vanished before she could get her camera out.