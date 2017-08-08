Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come join Make-A-Wish® Northeastern California and Northern Nevada for the 18th Annual Walk For Wishes and help grant wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Spend your saturday morning walking with friends, family and co-workers to make a difference in the lives of very courageous children from our community.

More info:

Walk For Wishes

August 19th

8am- 11:30am

California State Capitol, South steps

Site.Wish.Org/SacWalkForWishes

Make-A-Wish® Northeastern California and Northern Nevada

2800 Club Center Drive

(916) 437-0206

necannv.wish.org

Facebook: @MakeaWishSacramento

Twitter: @MakeAWishSacto