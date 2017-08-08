Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Sac Farmers Market, Powered by Sunrun. Join us for a fun-filled community event featuring local farmers, makers, music, food, beer from Drake's Brewing Co., wine from Muddy Boot Wine, and a supervised kids zone hosted by the Girl Scouts! Stop by our gorgeous riverfront venue to grab fresh produce and locally made items, visit your neighbors, enjoy a tasty dinner, have a brew or glass of wine, and celebrate the beautiful bounty of West Sacramento.

More info:

West Sacramento Farmers Market at the Barn

Thursday 5pm-9pm

The Barn, 985 Riverfront Street, West Sacramento

Free to attend

916-371-7042

Facebook: West Sac FM