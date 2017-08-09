8th Annual Sacramento Banana Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is outside with Kiki Cobian (Banana Festival Volunteer) and Chef Richard Pannell (Organizer of the Banana Festival Annual Smashed Chef Challenge) getting all of the details on the upcoming 8th Annual Banana Festival. This festival was established in 2009 as a community celebration of arts and culture and as a fundraiser for the National Academic Youth Corp., which serves some 15,000 Sacramento-area youth and adults annually with arts education and cultural awareness programming.

A two-day, family-friendly festival featuring fun, live entertainment and interactive exhibits and for all ages, celebrating the different cultures in Asia, Africa and the Americas that use the banana as a source of food, art and culture.

Saturday, August 12, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. William Land Park

3800 Land Park Drive

Sacramento, CA 95822 $10 at gate, $8 students/seniors

Kids 5 & Under Free

Discounted Tickets available online at http://www.sacbananafestival.com/