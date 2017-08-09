Officials Celebrate Completion of South Sacramento Flood Protection Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Local, state and federal officials celebrated the completion a South Sacramento flood protection project that cost more than $100 million over 10 years.

U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, helped secure $60 million in federal money. State money and local, voter-approved funds were also used.

The project protects 120,000 residents and 41,000 structures, which now require a lower level of flood insurance.

The area is not near the Sacramento or American rivers, but four major creeks known to flood in the past.

A series of flood walls, stream bed improvements and emergency drainage basins that double as soccer fields and parks were designed and installed for the project.