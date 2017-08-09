Paul Robins, Anchor and Author

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We were joined by Fox40's very own Paul Robins on the show today. You know Paul as the morning show news anchor, but did you know that he is an author as well? The long awaited sequel to his first mystery novel, Did Sid?, is out now! Who Does it Hurt? follows up on his previous novel and is now available for your reading pleasure. Pick up a copy and get it signed at Paul's book signing tonight! For more information about the novels, check out his website.

More info:

Paul Robins book signing

Granite Bay Library, Tonight @ 7-8:30 pm

6475 Douglas Blvd., Granite Bay

PaulRobins.com