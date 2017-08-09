Rain and Hail Hit the Sierra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRUCKEE -- Thunderstorms were dropping a little bit of everything over the Sierra on Thursday.

In Truckee, it's been heavy rain one minute, a rainbow the next and then more rain, flashes of lightning and gusty winds.

"It's from a time when things were much simpler," said Mike Blanchard.

Blanchard was driving the wrong kind of car for the weather conditions.

"Yeah, well, you know, I have been known to pull over under and overpasses and sit and wait for a while," he said.

His car doesn't even have windshield wipers.

"As long as you go, the windshield creates a wash up over and as long as you keep going it's not too bad," Blanchard said.

Wednesday night, he was lucky. But other drivers got stuck in similar scattered storms, breaking up the warm summer weather all week.

"Everything's swinging off the east so we should have a good trip," Blanchard said.

We'll be parting ways with this weather pattern pretty soon. Thursday the thunderstorms are expected to shift toward Northwestern Nevada and taper off altogether Friday, making way for a picture perfect, warm Northern California weekend.

So Blanchard's car should be nice and dry for his trip to Boneville for Speed Week.