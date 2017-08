Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Salute to Service FOX40 is recognizing the food bank of Nevada County. The nonprofit aims to alleviate hunger in their community. It was started by a small group of citizens who banded together in 1986 to feed those in need -- from low-income families to home bound seniors to the homeless.

The organization relies on the support of local volunteers to keep their food bank running smoothly.

To help, visit their website.