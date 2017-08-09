San Joaquin County Overturns Ban on Commercial Cannabis Businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors voted to overturn a ban on commercial cannabis businesses, but things aren't going to change immediately.

First, supervisors have to draft and approve a new ordinance.

Supervisor Chuck Winn says he voted against the move because of the unknowns. He believes cannabis sales could lead to an increase in crime and put a strain on county resources and services.

Cannabis policy consultant Zach Drivon says the move is a step in the right direction.

He argues regulating marijuana will keep it out of the black market and actually bring in millions of dollars for the county.

The current ban on commercial cannabis businesses expires at the end of the year.