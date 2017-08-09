Two Arrested in Sacramento County ATM Skimmer Investigation

SACRAMENTO — Two men were arrested Sunday as part of an investigation into ATM skimmers being placed around Sacramento County.

Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives say several people reported their identities were stolen in April and money had been withdrawn from their bank accounts. Investigators found skimming devices on several ATMs around the region.

The Sheriff’s Department did not say how many devices were used or how many ATMs were compromised, but said around 450 cards were affected over a two to three day period and a total of around $20,000 was stolen from those accounts.

According to investigators, the men hid a high-definition camera above the key pad of the ATM to record customers entering their PIN.

Detectives say they think the two men arrested, later identified as 43-year-old Luis Jose Ruiz-Gainza and 36-year-old Ricardo Gabriele-Plage, were part of a Venezuelan organized crime group. The Sheriff’s Department noted the two men were in the country legally.